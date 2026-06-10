4 types of toothpastes to avoid for good oral health

DEBOLINA ROY
Fluoride formulations
The ones with Fluoride formula is one of the most essential types of toothpastes to avoid. Research at Harvard found that fluoride can cause visible dental fluorosis spots. It can also cause impairment to a child's cognitive development and disrupt normal endocrine gland function.
Triclosan blends
Triclosan reduces essential thyroid hormones and effects metabolisn. Also, some medical studies have been conducted to investigate the connections between this antibacterial agent and skin cancer development.
Sodium Lauryl Sulphate (SLS) mixtures
Clinical evidence proves SLS-containing toothpaste causes a large number of aphthous mouth ulcers and many painful sores.
Propylene Glycol products
Large amounts of propylene glycol can harm the heart, liver, and central nervous system. Individuals with kidney disease may also be in additional danger because the kidneys will have a harder time to process large amounts of daily toxins.