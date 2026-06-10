5 ways to keep your feet hydrated and moisturised

DEBOLINA ROY
Soak and soothe
To relieve tension, soak your feet in warm water for 15 minutes. You can also add Epsom salts to decrease swelling and softening the outer layers of the skin.
Exfoliate dead skin
Gently scrub away tough, dry callus-like cells with a cooling peppermint scrub and rub with pumice. It removes dead skin, revealing softer, smoother skin on the surface.
Mask for hydration
Use conditioning foot masks for 20 minutes before applying regular creams. It will act as moisturizing gloves that enable the supply of nutrients to saturate the thicker layers of the skin.
Deeply moisturized
Rub a thick peppermint cream into your heels to seal in moisture. The fast-absorbing cream treats deeply cracked heels with non-greasy feel and gives 48 hours of moisture that outlasts most body lotions.
Refresh with spray
After a long, tiring day, use a cooling foot mist. It gives instant fragrance and coolness to your feet along with extra hydration. It’s one of the easiest tips for healthy feet.