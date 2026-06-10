6 places for Ganga aarti besides Varanasi

Subhadrika Sen
Ujjain
If you are in Ujjain, strolling around the Shipra river, then catch the Ganga aarti at Ram Ghat.
Patna
In Patna, a visit to the Gandhi Ghat to watch the Ganga Aarti in progress is an unforgettable sight.
Prayagraj
In Prayagraj, aarti is performed at the Triveni Sangam, the confluence of the Ganga, Yamuna and Saraswati.
Haridwar
The famous Har Ki Pauri aarti at Haridwar, with a spectacle of a thousand lamps invites audience from across the globe.
Rishikesh
If you want to visit a Ganga Aarti which really helps you reflect, then visit the Parmarth Niketan in Rishikesh and lose yourself in the meditative chants.
Kolkata
Kolkata has its own version of the Ganga Aarti, every evening by the Hooghly on Babughat from 6 pm onwards.