How to make Sanjeev Kapoor's special mango butter chicken?

DEBOLINA ROY
Sautee the spices
Over medium-high heat, add 2 tbsp of oil. Once heated, carefully stir fry the green cardamom, mace, black peppercorns, cumin seeds, bay leaf, Then add the onion, garlic, ginger, and tomatoes.
Simmer and blend
Add salt, turmeric, yellow chili powder, cashews and melon seeds, then cook for 5 minutes. Next, add water and boil; cover and let it cook for another 15 minutes. Finally, blend everything into a smooth paste.
Prepare the fruit
Select two large and ripe Alphonso mangoes. Remove the skin and seed. Save some of the flesh for garnish. Blend the remaining sweet flesh into a silky smooth puree.
Cook the chicken
Meanwhile marinate boneless chicken with basic spices and curd and marinate it well. Take a grill pan and drizzle olive oil to cook chicken tikka kebabs.
Prepare the curry
To make Sanjeev Kapoor's special Mango Butter Chicken, transfer the smooth tomato gravy to a hot kadai and mix 3 tbsp. butter, garam masala, fenugreek powder, mango pulp, and chicken tikka pieces.
Drizzle and serve
Add freshly poured cream and butter into the gravy. Then drizzle extra fresh cream and sprinkle it generously with kasuri methi. Cap off by adding back all of the pre-prepared mango pieces.