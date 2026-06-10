The conflict of flavours: 5 spices that started a war

DEBOLINA ROY

The Moluccan Wars

The Moluccan Wars started because cloves had a higher market value than gold. So the Portuguese military took action against the sultanates to establish a monopoly over cloves.

The Malabar Wars

In the Malabar Wars, the Portuguese attacked the Zamorin of Calicut to gain control of black pepper. The Zamorin formed alliances with local Muslim and Chinese merchants to build a coalition against the Portuguese.

The Conquest of Ceylon

The Portuguese forcefully attacked Ceylon to get absolute control over the best cinnamon found anywhere in the world. They battled against the native kingdoms to create a monopoly in this very lucrative trade. 

The Atlantic Trade Clashes

The Anglo-Spanish War had major disruptions on the shipping in the Atlantic Ocean, making Caribbean ginger a valuable prize. European privateers would raid Spanish ships carrying this lucrative root to northern ports.

The Banda Massacre

The Dutch East India Company massacred many of the native inhabitants. The military operation was undertaken exclusively in order to obtain a monopoly on the production of their valuable nutmeg.

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