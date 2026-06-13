Kamakhya's Ambubachi Mela: 5 things you need to keep in mind while visiting the mela this year

Subhadrika Sen
The Ambubachi Mela dates this year fall on June 22 to June 26.
As per the annual rituals, the gates close on June 22 afternoon and reopens on the morning of June 26.
For those travelling, it is best to time your arrival before June 22 so that you can witness the closing ceremony. Spend the next three days around Guwahati and Assam. And re-visit on June 26 for the opening ceremony.
One can expect thousands of devotees, ascetics, sadhus and others. Spiritual discourses and devotional performances take place.
When in Guwahati, also visit the Assam State Museum, Assam Cricket Museum, Umananda Temple, take a cruise on the Brahmaputra, shop at Fancy Bazaar or schedule a quick getaway to Pabitora or Kaziranga.