4 easy ways to prevent your balconies from getting soaked in heavy rains

Udisha

PVC monsoon blinds

With outdoor PVC blinds on your balcony, you can easily block the rain without blocking sunlight.

Retractable awnings

Install a retractable awning or a polycarbonate sheet over your balcony. This will extend your roof and make sure the rainwater doesn't flood your balcony.

Clear drainage

Having a proper drainage system in your balcony is the primary thing if you want to have a water-free balcony. However, make sure that the drain is not clogged.

Bamboo mats

Thick bamboo mats are pocket-friendly and also effective. They are also good at absorbing rainwater and filter through fresh air.

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