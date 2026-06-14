4 hacks to clean your coffee maker with everyday ingredients

DEBOLINA ROY
Baking soda
Use 1 tbsp of baking soda in your coffee machine and fill it with warm water, then let it sit overnight. It will help eliminate deep coffee stains and reduce any risk of damaging the machine.
White vinegar
White vinegar’s acidity eliminates built-up grime and deposits within your water storage tank. Mix one part white vinegar and three parts warm water, pour it into your water reservoir, and perform about half of a regular brewing cycle.
Lemon juice
If you have a stovetop espresso maker, use lemon juice to clean. Boil two tbsp lemon juice with warm water in your espresso maker's reservoir. This will create condensation, making it very easy to wipe down your espresso maker.
Dish soap
If you are looking for one of the easiest hacks to clean your coffee maker, try dish soap! Put some unscented liquid into the container and fill it up with warm water. Pump it really hard and fast until all of the debris from the coffee maker is gone.