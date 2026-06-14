4 things that will get you instantly fined in Europe

Udisha
Sitting on historic landmarks
Civic sense is taken very seriously in Europe. If you are found relaxing and sitting on famous monuments of historic importance in cities like Venice and Rome, you will be fined a huge amount, between €100 and €450 on the spot. This is to ensure that heritage monuments are protected.
Wearing swimwear when you are not on the beach
This might come as a surprise but some coastal cities and towns in Europe are very strict when it comes to dress codes in public. So, if you are walking around cities like Barcelona, Venice or Mallorca in swimwear like swimming trunks or bikini, be ready to pay between €300 to over €1,500 as fine.
Taking sand, shells, or pebbles
If you have a habit of collecting natural souvenirs like sea sand, shells or pebbles, beware. In countries like Greece and parts of Italy and France, it is illegal to take away sea shells or sand because it disrupts the local ecosystems. You can found anywhere between a whopping €1,000 to €3,500 as fine.
Drinking alcohol in public
This is an obvious one. While drinking alcohol in restaurants an cafés are perfectly legal, you cannot consume alcohol on the road, sidewalk or on a public beach in European cities like Ibiza, Mallorca, Barcelona and some more. A fine can cost you upto €3,000 in such a case.