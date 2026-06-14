4 things you need to follow for crispy air fryer veggies

Udisha
Dry them properly
For the perfectly crispy air-fried veggies, it is important to have vegetables that have been properly dried before you put them in the air-fryer. Water in the veggies will end up steaming them and you will not have the desired crunch.
Add some oil
While air-fryers can cook without oil, the crisp texture will not be possible unless you add some oil. Take one tablespoon of oil and toss the vegetables before cooking them and you will have have the perfect crisp.
Don't crowd the basket
Don't add too many vegetables together because that will end up crowding your air-fryer basket. This will make it impossible for the heat to circulate freely and the trapped moisture will make the vegetables soggy.
Shake regularly
Give the basket a good shake at least once while its cooking. This will give you an idea of the amount of time you need to cook without burning the vegetables and will also ensure all sides cook equally.