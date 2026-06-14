5 Middle Eastern beverages to beat the summer heat

DEBOLINA ROY
Ayran
Ayran is made with yogurt, cold water and salt. This Turkish drink has a unique tangy test and boosts your hyrdration. It is one of the most easy-to-make middle-eastern beverages for summer.
Qamar Al-Din
To make it, sun-drenched apricots are turned into a bright orange beverage. It has an excellent blend of sweetness and tartness. You can make this Levantine staple by dissolving a dried apricot leather in cold water and then mixing it well.
Lemon Mint Juice
It is an energizing combination of zesty citrus and fresh cool mint. This popular Lebanese drink is prepared with lots of crushed ice to give it a frozen slushy texture.
Karkadeh
Karkadeh is a luscious ruby-red hibiscus tea. The Egyptian drink is brewed from the petals of the hibiscus flower and served chilled. It provides a refreshing and alternative option to sweetened sodas.
Doogh
This classic Persian drink is made from yogurt and cold water. Doogh is flavoured with salt and dried mint, which helps to combat hot summer temperatures.