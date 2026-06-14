5 mistakes you're making with your homemade fried rice

Udisha
Using hot rice
Never use fresh, hot rice when making fried rice at home. It has a lot of moisture which makes it difficult to fry and ends up being clumpy. Instead, use cold, or day-old rice which has less moisture for the perfect fried rice at home.
Crowding the pan
If you add too much rice into the pan at once, the temperature drops and moisture increases in the pan and the food begins to boil. Separate the ingredients to avoid this mishap. Cook the vegetables and meat separately and add them to the rice at the end.
Cooking on low heat
The right temperature is very important for the perfect fried rice. Cooking the fried rice on low or medium heat will not work. For the perfect smoky flavour, cook on high heat and use heavy utensils.
Adding too much soy sauce
Chinese food does not mean gallons of soy sauce. Too much liquid soy sauce can make the fried rice salty. Add just one or two tablespoons for the perfect flavour and texture.
Don't be scared to add oil
Don't be a miser when it comes to adding oil to the fried rice. Adding very little oil makes the rice sticky and the taste, flat. Add the required amount of oil that ensures all ingredients are properly fried.