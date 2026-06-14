5 texting and e-mailing habits that creates anxiety at work

Udisha
Sending vague texts
Vague messages and E-mails without proper context can be extremely anxiety inducing. Texts like "We need to talk" or "Do you have a minute?" can cause panic. To avoid the nerves, always add a note briefly explaining the topic you want to talk about.
Expecting immediate replies
While our work lives revolve around Whatsapp groups and E-mail chains, expecting instant replies at all times can create a stressful environment at work, forcing everyone to stay glued to the phone even during work. If something is extremely urgent, it is always better to call.
Pinging colleagues after hours
Maintaining the line between work and personal life can be tough but it is important for a healthy mind. The habit of texting, E-mailing or calling colleagues after official hours regularly can make it difficult to leave work behind, increasing anxiety.
Using passive-aggressive phrasing
Texts and E-mails cannot convey tone properly. Sending brief messages like "Fine" or "Leave it, I'll manage" can be misread and come off as passive aggressive. This leads to a lot of panic in the mind of the recipient even if the sender did not mean it.
Overusing "Reply All" or "CC"
Simple conversations over E-mail between two or three people need not be CC-ed to the entire work department. This leads to a cluttered inbox and a confused mind which makes it difficult to sift the important mails out.