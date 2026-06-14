5 unmissable ghat towns in India

Udisha
Varanasi, Uttar Pradesh
The most popular ghat town of India, Varanasi is one of the world's oldest cities. Built around the Ganges, it is famous for its Ganga Aartis at the iconic Dashashwamedh Ghat.
Rishikesh, Uttarakhand
Situated in the dreamy intersection of the beautiful Ganges and the mighty Himalayas, Rishikesh is the Yoga Capital of the World. With a serene atmosphere, it draws many tourists from all around the world.
Haridwar, Uttarakhand
This holy city is deeply religious where several rituals take place throughout the day at the Har Ki Pauri Ghat. Haridwar is located at the sport where the Ganges leaves behind the mountains and flows towards the plains.
Ujjain, Madhya Pradesh
This down is famous for the Mahakaleshwar Jyotirlinga which draws many pilgrims. A scenic place, Ujjain is on the banks of the Shipra River, considered to be holy. The famous Kumbh Mela takes place here, filling up the city including the famous Ram Ghat.
Kollam, Kerala
This ghat down from South India provides a unique beauty and tranquility. Providing the experience of the famous backwaters of Kerala, rituals are carried out at the Ashtamudi Lake.