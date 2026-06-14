Is neem bath the solution to your summer woes?

Udisha
Fights body acne
Neem is known for having antibacterial properties which makes it effective against acne-causing bacteria. A neem bath can control the excess oil in your body and prevent body acne.
Soothes skin irritation
Neem has soothing properties and can make you feel fresh during summer. It can sooth your skin, protecting your body from heat rashes, allergies and other irritation, thanks to its natural anti-inflammatory compounds.
Prevents skin infections
A good neem bath can also detox your body given that neem is a natural anti-fungal and antiseptic agent which shields your body from infections and gives protection against minor cuts and more.
Nourishes dry skin
Harsh, market-bought soaps often strip away the natural oils in the body. Neem is packed with Vitamin E and fatty acids which is a great source of nourishment and hydration.