The most-anticipated horror movies of 2026 that should be on your radar

ANOUSHKA NAG
HOKUM (in theatres now): Horror novelist Ohm Bauman becomes obsessed with stories of a witch haunting the honeymoon suite in an Irish inn. He is forced to face the dark recesses of his history by unsettling visions and a disappearance.
OBSESSION (In thetares now): A hopeless romantic gets precisely what he wanted after breaking the enigmatic "One Wish Willow" to win his crush's heart, but he soon learns that certain wants come at a dark, frightening price.
Ready or Not 2: Here I Come (streaming on Prime Video): Grace and her sister Faith must now flee four other families competing for a mighty throne; the winner gets all, after surviving one lethal game.
Primate (streaming on Prime Video): Lucy returns to her cliffside house in Hawaii, looking forward to a leisurely holiday with friends. When Ben, the family's cherished chimpanzee, starts acting strangely aggressively, the reunion takes a sinister turn.
Lee Cronin's The Mummy (streaming on Prime Video): A journalist's young daughter vanishes into the desert and is never seen again. When she is brought back eight years later, what should be a happy reunion turns into a horror show.
28 Years Later: The Bone Temple (Streaming now on Netflix): Dr. Kelson discovers something that might change the world as Spike is accepted into Jimmy Crystal's gang on the mainland. While belief systems break under pressure, each character bends toward compromise, survival, or submission.
Undertone (Streaming on Prime Videos): The host of a horror podcast discovers the woman's story is a mirror of her own when ten audio recordings of a young pregnant couple experiencing strange noises are given to her podcast, and each new tape erodes her sanity.
Mārama (coming soon on OTT): The drama centres on a young Māori woman who travels from New Zealand to North Yorkshire in quest of her lineage, only to come into the terrible colonial past of a wealthy British whaler.
They Will Kill You (coming soon on OTT): Unaware of the building's history of disappearances, a woman accepts a position as a housekeeper in a high-rise in New York City. She quickly discovers that the town is steeped in mystery.