4 ways to save time at airports before boarding flights

DEBOLINA ROY
Master the left-side lane pivot
When walking in large groups of people, mostly people walk or move to the right side. You could travel through the shorter, quieter, faster left-side security checkpoint lanes.
Streamline your security bag layout
Position your electronics and liquids near the zipper opening of your carry-on. While waiting in line, proactively remove items from your pockets to avoid additional checks at security point.
Use the airline phone loophole
When major delays in air travel occur, you can usually bypass the long lines at the customer service desks by dialing your airline’s customer support centre directly. The call centre representatives can rebook you much quicker than can the gate agents.
Optimize middle seat vacancies
If you are traveling as a pair, try to book back seat and forward seat locations. The middle seats are often chosen by people travelling alone, which means your row should remain empty. This will give you more room to arrange your belongings.