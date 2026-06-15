6 underrated Indian stand–up comedians you need to know about

Subhadrika Sen
Rahul Dua: You may have seen him as the anchor of Shark Tank cracking jokes, but watching him perform live is all the more interesting.
Gurleen Pannu: Apart from her sets, what wins over the audience is her straight –faced comedy which makes you want to laugh even more.
Aakash Gupta: From his punch lines to his comic expressions, Gupta comes as a whole package and we bet you cannot stop laughing when he takes over the stage.
Sumukhi Suresh: In the mood to see someone bring out the comic nuances of people around you on screen and through her performances, then watch out Sumukhi’s character sketches.
Inder Sahani: Want to see a ROFL level performance, then Inder Sahani’s crowd work and impromptu punches shouldn’t be missed.
Sharon Verma: Her navigation of life with sets like ‘weak independent women’ is a sure-shot strong reason to watch her perform live.