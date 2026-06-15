How to make the viral whipped lemonade?

Udisha
Combine the base
Take 1½ cups of ice cubes and blend them. Add ¼ cup of lemon juice that has been freshly squeezed for the bright, citrusy notes.
Add the creamy elements
Now that the ice and lemon mixture is in place, pour in ¼ cup of cold heavy whipping cream into it along with ¼ cup of sweetened condensed milk. This will add the required sweetness and the rich texture.
Blend until frothy
With everything in place, blend everything together on high speed for around a minute until the ice is completely crushed and the mixture is smooth and frothy.
Pour and garnish
The thick, creamy whipped lemonade is ready to be served. Pour it into a glass and garnish with some whipped cream and lemon zest.