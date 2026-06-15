Looking to donate blood? Here are 4 things you need to keep in mind

Prattusa
Before heading to a clinic, verify you meet the baseline requirements. Generally, donors must be aged between 17 and 66, weigh at least 50kg and be in good health. Iron levels are crucial, so your hemoglobin will be tested on-site to ensure it is entirely safe for you to donate.
Never donate on an empty stomach. Eat a substantial, iron-rich meal a few hours beforehand to keep your blood sugar stable. Hydration is equally vital, so drink plenty of water or juice before your appointment. Avoiding alcohol for 24 hours pre-donation helps prevent post-donation dizziness or fatigue.
You will need to complete a health questionnaire detailing recent travel, medications and medical procedures. Certain travel destinations or lifestyle factors can trigger temporary deferrals. Honesty is crucial here because your transparency ensures the safety of the blood supply chain and protects the vulnerable patients receiving your donation.
After donating, take it easy. Sit in the refreshment area for 15 minutes, enjoy a sugary snack and drink water to replenish fluids. Avoid strenuous exercise, heavy lifting or hot baths for the rest of the day. Keeping the pressure bandage on for several hours prevents bruising.