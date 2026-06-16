5 things dark chocolate can do for women's health

Udisha
Helps with menstrual cramps
Dark chocolate is rich in magnesium which can cause muscles to relax. This can be a helpful snack when you are suffering from menstrual cramps by soothing your contractions.
Reduces stress
Dark chocolate can trigger the release of endorphins and serotonin which are the feel-good hormones. It can also check your cortisol (stress hormone) levels, thus reducing stress and boosting your mood.
Supports heart health
A regulated amount of dark chocolate is actually good for the heart, thanks to the presence of flavonoids which are known for improving blood flow. For women, heart health is crucial after menopause and dark chocolate can reduce the risk.
Improves the glow of skin
The antioxidants like flavonoids also protect the skin from UV damage and boost blood circulation, thus making it more hydrated and boosting the natural glow.
Enhances brain function
Dark chocolate contains caffeine and theobromine which are great for your brain. Besides boosting blood flow to the brain, these are natural stimulants that can improve your memory, focus and cognitive function.