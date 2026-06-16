5 times Rekha proved no one styles Kanjeevaram sarees like her

DEBOLINA ROY
The black and gold masterpiece
This gorgeous black kanjivaram saree is adorned with intricate gold zari, a traditional motif, and subtle red accents. Paired with a metallic striped blouse and heritage temple jewellery, it remains one of Rekha's best saree looks ever.
The gold and aqua blue contrast
This saree features a gold body with teal border and pallu. Rekha paired it with her layered temple jewellery, creating a unique and refreshing contrast.
The cream and gold drape
This stunning cream and silk saree has a traditional Ganga Jamuna border featuring contrasting bright red and bright green on either side. Authentic South Indian craftsmanship is showcased in the intricate Zari work.
The breathtaking shimmer
A luminous silver tissue silk blouse brilliantly glimmers in this magnificent piece of art, which is set against a magnificent gold zari border. The Silsila actress paired with large jhumkas and an embellished potli bag.
The all-gold grandeur
This monochrome combination is characterized by intricate self-zari work on the rich gold material. It is paired with a matching blouse, a jasmine-studded bun, and ruby-red lips.