5 times Rekha proved no one styles Kanjeevaram sarees like her

DEBOLINA ROY

The black and gold masterpiece

This gorgeous black kanjivaram saree is adorned with intricate gold zari, a traditional motif, and subtle red accents. Paired with a metallic striped blouse and heritage temple jewellery, it remains one of Rekha's best saree looks ever.

The gold and aqua blue contrast

This saree features a gold body with teal border and pallu. Rekha paired it with her layered temple jewellery, creating a unique and refreshing contrast.

The cream and gold drape

This stunning cream and silk saree has a traditional Ganga Jamuna border featuring contrasting bright red and bright green on either side. Authentic South Indian craftsmanship is showcased in the intricate Zari work.

The breathtaking shimmer

A luminous silver tissue silk blouse brilliantly glimmers in this magnificent piece of art, which is set against a magnificent gold zari border. The Silsila actress paired with large jhumkas and an embellished potli bag.

The all-gold grandeur

This monochrome combination is characterized by intricate self-zari work on the rich gold material. It is paired with a matching blouse, a jasmine-studded bun, and ruby-red lips.

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