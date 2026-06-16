Friendship red flags that should never be ignored

ANOUSHKA NAG
They get competitive on every topic: Real friends are supportive of each other. Your friendship may become toxic if you can't have a chat with your friends without them trying to outdo you.
They cancel on you to hang out with other people: If your friend cancels on a much-awaited plan to hang out with 'cooler' people, it is officially time to shut the door to that friendship.
They make jokes about you: We can all agree that not everything can be funny. If your friend is joking about your trauma and insecurities, you need to get up, leave and hang out with better people.
They talk badly about their other friends: If you find your friend badmouthing their other friends, it's a sign that they love gossip more than they love people.
They never ask questions about you: Ever had a friend disregard your problems and make the whole conversation about them? It's a sign that your friend cares more about themselves than you.