Who is Vozinha, the viral 40-year-old Cape Verde goalkeeper who stopped Spain in the World Cup?

An emotional win

After unexpectedly stopping pain in their tracks, Vozinha broke down in tears because for smaller countries, even a draw against a footballing giant is bigger than a win. Later, he said, "I cried because I grew up with my grandparents and, unfortunately, they were not here; they died a few years before, and they did everything for me and my life. Also, my mum, she didn’t manage to be here because of the visa."