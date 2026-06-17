4 easy nachos recipes to make at home for you next gamenight

DEBOLINA ROY
Sheet pan nachos
A perfect way to turn your leftovers into a proper meal. Put the nachos on a sheet pan and dice all your leftover veggies. Put a layer of shredded chicken, and bake it. Drizzle some ranch or mayo and serve.
Loaded cheese nachos
The G.O.A.T of game night snacks; this is one of the most easy nachos recipes to make at home. Lay out the nachos and shred 3-4 kinds of cheese and bake for 5-10 min. Sprinkle some diced spring onions and chilli flakes for that extra kick.
Guacamole nachos
Mash three avocados and mix them with diced veggies. Blend it with some extra olive oil and spread on your nacho platter.
Chicken nachos
A perfect snack for non-veg lovers. Boil some boneless chicken and shred it properly. Then spice it up with some chilli oil, garlic, basic spices and oregano. Then spread the cooked chicken on the nachos and serve.