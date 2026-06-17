5 essentials you need for an aesthetic charcuterie board

Udisha

Artisanal cheeses

An ideal charcuterie board will never be complete without cheese. However, nothing screams fancy like an assortment of artisanal cheese. Include a good mix of cheeses like cheddar, gouda, brie or a goat cheese log. This will give you a nice mix of colour, taste and texture.

Cured meats

Beautifully decorate cured meats like prosciutto, salami and cured hams by folding them into fans, making patterns and never lay them flat. This makes the visually appealing and aesthetic.

Carbs and crunch

The crunch factor is essential in your charcuterie board. Put some crackers, breadsticks or sliced baguette and decorate them around the cheeses. Add colourful nuts like pistachios, almonds and roasted cashews.

Grapes and berries

Colourful berries and grapes are a must to amp up the aesthetics. Add red and green grapes, fresh berries like strawberries, blueberries and raspberries for a colourful board.

Bruno Cervera

Sweet and savoury dips

A mix of sweet and savoury dips like olives, hummus, honey or mustard will take your charcuterie board to the next level. Take small bowls for each of them separately and spread it out nicely.

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