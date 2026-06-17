5 picnic spots near Bengaluru for a cool weekend escape

DEBOLINA ROY
Big Banyan Tree
The Dodda Alada is a 400 year old banyan tree sprawling over 3 acres land. This is one of the most peaceful picnic spots near Bangalore , where you can just bask in the nature with your loved ones.
Ramanagara Hills
If you wanna infuse a pinch of adventure in your picnic day, head to the Ramnagara hills. You can also do rock climbing in popular spots like Ramadevarabetta, SRS betta, and Thenginkalbetta. Also, this is the iconic place where the classic movie, Shlolay, was shot.
Pearl Valley
Nestled amidst the lush greenery and hills Muthyala Maduvu is home to a range of flora and fauna. You can spend the day visiting waterfalls, watching exotic birds or taking a leisurely stroll.
Nrityagram
Situated at Hesarghatta in rural Karnataka, this village was conceptualized by famous Odissi dancer, Protima Bedi in 1990. Made with a community of dancers, this tourist spot has a lot of mud houses, open spaces, and exceptional dance schools.
Janapada Loka
If you are connoisseur of artefacts, masks, and folklore, you can head to this museum near Bangalore. Spend your day watching folk puppets, old weapons, utensils, masks, earthen pickle jars and ancient household items.