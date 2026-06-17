5 viral Gen-Z travel trends rewriting the global tourism playbook

DEBOLINA ROY
Bungee booking
This year, spontaneity reigns supreme! Young jet-setters are using AI tools to book flights and hotels only days in advance. They prefer instant and flexible options rather than rigid travel plans that require months of preparation.
Room rotting
Gen Z travellers no longer have the need for extensive sightseeing schedules while. They purposely select luxurious rentals or cozy boutique hotels hoping to just unwind. It has become one of the most popular Gen Z travel trends.
Play-driven travel
Gen Zs are planning vacations based on engaging hobby activities. Whether this is surfing, mountain trekking, or any large-scale sports events, engaging forms of entertainment attract them more.
Local lore hunting
Say goodbye to conventional shopping for souvenirs. Contemporary travellers have started moving around residential areas, going to local markets, and checking out hidden gems.
De-influenced travel
With the rise of overtourism, Gen Zs has started shying away from tourist-heavy places, especially suggested by travel vloggers. They prefer discovering uncharted territories.