Craving for the best sushi in Mumbai? Try these 6 spots

DEBOLINA ROY
Yazu
If you want an extensive sushi range along with a fine dining experience, head to this gem in Oshiwara. Do not forget to try their spicy tuna roll and soft shell crab roll.
Izumi
If you wanna savour the best sushi in Mumbai, head to this celeb-favourite spot. Mumbaikars swear by their vegetarian sushi, like, philly avocado sushi, fried edamame roll, veg California roll etc. Non-vegetarians can try their spicy salmon rolls, and scallop sushi.
Pa Pa Ya
Asian food done right by the celebrity chef Zorawar Kalra. Their menu is filled with edible artworks. Their crispy veg uramaki (a sushi matrix) is a must-try. Do not miss out on their salmon carpaccio roll.
Foo
Besides the blue rice and yellow curry, Foo is also a heaven for all the sushi lovers in town. They have an extensive menu, but some things are non-negotiable, like tempura prawn sushi, truffle togarashi black rice maki, crab sushi, etc.
Kofuku
Embrace the authentic Japanese dining experience right in Jio World Drive. Their precisely crafted sushi platter is a work of art. For a-la-carte do not miss the tuna nigiri.
Origami Japanese & Korean Restaurant
If you want to take a detour from authenticity and explore fusion days, this the perfect place. Try their melt-in-mouth salmon sushi and maki rolls.