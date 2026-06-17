Labubu was last year! 5 coolest toys of 2026 so far

Bristi Dey
Squishy Dumpling
This vibrant-coloured squishy dumpling is trending these days for its plush look. It is apparently the new Labubu, as the gel inside it is making it the internet’s favourite toy. The toy comes packaged in a tiny bamboo-style steamer, exactly the way a dumpling is supposed to arrive, and the huggable nature of it is bringing all the hype to life.
Crybaby
This comes in surprise box and collectible which has become the latest hype of the 2026 kids. The cute look of it make it all worth the hype. Social media especially TikTok is another reason as to why people are obsessing over this toy.
Foosbots Rivals Cup
As the FIFA World Cup hypes up the world, these tiny ones have become the biggest contenders for a fun evening. Pick your team: Canada, USA, or Mexico. Then, squeeze the arms to spin and kick the mini soccer ball into action.
NeeDoh Squishies
Another squishy making rounds in the market is this. It is designed for stress relief and fidget play.They’re made from a smooth, rubbery outer shell filled with a thick, non-toxic gel-like material inside. The hype has increased due to its popularity in TikTok as "oddly satisfying” videos.
Jellycat-style plushies
Plush toast, eggs, desserts, and other weirdly cute objects have taken over the internet, creating a major sensation. These uniquely designed plush toys have entertained not just kids but adults as well this year.