5 water palaces of India that shouldn’t be given a miss

Subhadrika Sen
One of the most iconic water palaces is Jal Mahal built in the middle of Man Sagar Lake, Jaipur.
Udaipur, the City of Lakes is home to Lake Palace, the white –marbled seat of the royals of Mewar.
In the heart of Mandu, in Madhya Pradesh sits the Jahaz Palace built between two lakes. In fact, the ship-like architecture gives the illusion that the palace is floating on water.
The Jag Mandir is another water palace sitting on the Lake Pichola in Udaipur.
One of the most renowned water palaces of the northeast is the Neermahal Palace located ahead of Agartala. It was completed in the 1930s and combines Hindu and Mughal architecture styles.