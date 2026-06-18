6 best places in the world for a hot air balloon experience

DEBOLINA ROY
Cappadocia, Turkey
Drift gently above Turkey's famous fairy chimneys and wind-formed stone pillars. Hundreds of multicoloured balloons rise at the same in the morning, making it one of the best hot air balloon rides. You can watch the old valleys, cave hotels and churches carved into the sides of canyons.
Serengeti National Park, Tanzania
Enhance your wildlife experience with a fantastic drift over vast stretches of Savannah. Look below to see large herds wandering due to the Great Migration, see predators hunting for food, and enjoy an authentic outdoor bush breakfast.
Luxor, Egypt
Witness the wonders of ancient Egypt while the morning sun lights up the Nile river. It will offer you the unmatched views of Valley of the Kings, ancient graves, giant stone statues, and the contrast of greenery versus desert.
Atacama Desert, Chile
Soar above the mysterious sand dunes, white salt lakes, and jagged rocks. The rising sun illuminating the Andean volcanoes brings life to the red and orange hues of the desert, making this the one of the best hot air balloon rides.
Bernese Oberland, Switzerland
Embrace the alpine atmosphere while gliding next to the snow-capped Mont Blanc and Matterhorn. The hot balloon rides in winter will provide a view of frozen landscapes of Swiss meadows and the glacial Rhône River Valley.
Angkor Wat, Cambodia
Fly way above Earth’s biggest religious monument to see the full architectural structure. You can go for a tied-down flight or a complete sunrise flight over the old pyramid temples.