Alia Bhatt's top 5 beach looks for your next coastal travel diaries

DEBOLINA ROY
The pastel striped bandeau
Alia donned in a strapless striped bikini with a bandeau-style top. The combination of nude, pink, and blue worked beautifully. She completed the look with a pair of stylish black sunglasses and gold hoop earrings.
The Thailand navy swimsuit
While on an unforgettable trip to Thailand, she brought a little glamour to the beach with a navy blue monokini bathing suit. Alia Bhatt's beach looks has always been effortless, pinteresty, and easy to recreate.
The contrast blue bikini
For her sister, Shaheen’s, birthday trip Alia wore a blue bikini top and a white thong. Her look consisted of a fresh dewy base, a bit of mascara, and tousled hair.
The neon birthday vibe
For her close friend, Akansha’s birthday, Alia decided upon a bright neon-pink bikini, featuring a fun strappy back, and a light pink skirt. To complete the look, she wore tinted shades with large gold hoop earrings.
The multi-coloured beach dress
Stepping away from swimwear, she dazzled a in multicolour dress. Minimalist dewy makeup, pink lipstick, and classic golden hoops elevated this look perfectly.