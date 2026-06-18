DEBOLINA ROY
Toxic aluminium adulteration
Some manufacturers can use cheap aluminum foil in place of real silver. This fake metal can cause bad stomach infections, food poisoning, and long-term accumulation of the fake metal in your tissues can damage your brain.
Heavy metal contamination
Low-grade vark contains hazardous heavy metal contaminants. Use of lead, cadmium, mercury and nickel poses risks for metal toxicity, and can lead to poisoning.
Unsanitary manufacturing processes
Hammering the metal can be done with no sanitary conditions and using animal intestines. This outdated technique can create a risk of contaminating sweet toppings with bacteria, biological contaminants, and animal tissue residue.
Zero real nutrition
Edible metal does not contain any nutrition whatsoever. Eating it often has no benefit at all for your health; thus, all that can happen to you is acquiring its health risk.