Kate Middleton at Royal Ascot: 5 looks we still can’t forget

Atreyee Poddar
If Wimbledon is Kate Middleton’s sporty chic arena, Royal Ascot is where she enters her couture monarchy era. Nobody works the 'English rose with diplomatic precision' formula quite like the Princess of Wales. Ascot, with its impossible hat rules and aggressively upper-crust energy, might as well have been designed for her. Here are her most unforgettable Royal Ascot style moments.
The red Alexander McQueen look from 2023 was structured with sharp shoulders and looked regal. The Philip Treacy hat sealed the deal. The best part? Red is risky at Ascot because it instantly dominates every photograph within a 30-foot radius.
Kate arrived in black-and-white polka dots that echoed Princess Diana’s iconic 1980s style. The wide-brim hat, pearl accessories, and soft silhouette gave the entire outfit that ‘old-money royal nostalgia’ aesthetic.
The icy blue Elie Saab ensemble from 2019 was peak romantic royal dressing. Floaty chiffon, sheer sleeves and delicate embellishments. Kate looked dreamy, feminine, and intentionally cinematic. Ascot hats can go miserably wrong, but not hers.
Kate’s first Royal Ascot appearance was a royal milestone. Wearing white lace Dolce & Gabbana, she arrived looking elegant, composed and oh so photogenic. The look now feels relatively understated compared to her later Ascot appearances, but it established the blueprint she still follows today.
Kate’s return to Royal Ascot this year carried a lot of weight. After stepping back from public duties during cancer treatment, her reappearance instantly became headline material. The recycled Roksanda dress radiated optimism without looking overly performative. The pearl jewellery nodded toward both Queen Elizabeth II and Diana.