Inside World Cup star Erling Haaland's high-protein diet

Udisha
Norwegian and Manchester City star Erling Haaland made his FIFA World Cup debut against Iraq at Boston Stadium on June 16. He made his entry into football's biggest tournament in style, scoring a brace and helped his country win their first World Cup match in 28 years.
Haaland prioritises nutrition
Whenever Haaland performs on the big stage, fans start wondering about his fitness. The 25-year-old striker had said the key to his fitness is nutrition back in 2024 on the Manchester City podcast. "The answer is quite short, to be honest, and simple: real food...I try to eat things that [are] real with less ingredients as possible."
Food affects performance
Eating right helps stay Haaland on the top of his health, improving his performance. "The better food you put in your body, the better you’re going to get things out of the food and performance as well", he had said, in a detailed YouTube video on his channel in 2025.
Coffee is superfood
Haaland thinks coffee is superfood, if done right and starts the day with that. The player likes his coffee with maple syrup and raw milk. He is also a fan of sunny side up eggs which he eats for breakfast along with sourdough bread.
Lunch and dinner
For lunch, he keeps it easy with foods like egg fried rice and sea-bass and asparagus. "Nutrition is simple", he believes. The footballer loves steak and has been having it for dinner along with potatoes and salad. "I like fatty steaks the most. Ribeye, Tomahawk, obviously. One of my favourites is short rib. It’s amazing", he had said in the video.
Favourite meal
Halaand's love for meat can be further understood in the 2022 documentary, Haaland: The Big Decision. "A lot of things influence health. People say meat being unhealthy. Which meat?", he had said. He also drinks hot chocolate before going to bed and indulges in kebab pizza "only on special occasions" which happens to be his favourite.