Who is Anne Hathaway’s husband Adam Shulman?

Udisha
Anne Hathaway announced her third pregnancy on Friday, June 19 and the internet is very happy for her and her husband, Adam Shulman. The couple, who maintain an extremely low-profile life, met back in 2008 and got married in an intimate ceremony in California on September 29, 2012. Anne and Adam her parents to two sons, Jonathan and Jack with a third child on the way.
A man of many talents
While Anne Hathaway is always under the professional spotlight, Adam Shulman keeps both his personal and professional lives private. Adam, born and raised in New York City, is an actor, producer and even a jewellery designer!
Acting stint
Adam majored in theatre from Brown University. After graduating in 2003, he appeared on the NBC series American Dreams for five episodes and also played Deputy Enos Strate in The Dukes of Hazzard: The Beginning, a television movie. However, he did not pursue acting any further.
Producer
He worked as a producer and even collaborated with Anne to produce the indie drama film, Song One in 2012, starring the actress and then, The Shower, a comedy that never saw the light of day.
Jewellery designer
Adam Shulman is a man of many talents. Besides testing the waters of acting and producing, he is also a jewellery designer. Designer Heidi Nahser Fink, who made the jewellery for Alice in Wonderland (2010), noticed his talent. The two went on to co-found James Banks Design in 2011.
His iconic designs
The first thing that Adam designed was a light bulb pendant, later known as the Lightkeeper pendant for Anne before the company was founded. In a stunning gesture of love, he himself designed the engagement ring for Anne Hathaway. It was a 6-carat emerald-cut diamond engagement ring and it was perfect.