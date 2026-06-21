4 famous kochuri haunts in Kolkata you don't want to miss

Udisha
Putiram Sweets
This iconic sweet-shop is located in College street and is a 150-year-old shop that continues to be a favourite kochuri haunt in the city. Served with a side of their famous potato curry, their kochuris are crispy yet not oily. Pair it with some sweet and their iconic curd.
Maharaj Snacks
This is a popular South Kolkata joint where many people gather to have breakfast. Located in Deshapriya Park, their iconic hing-er kochuri is to die for. Do not forget to try their hot tea along with your breakfast.
Maharani Tea & Tiffin
Another South Kolkata hotspot, this shop is located close to Maharaj, also selling the famous hing-er kochuri. This is the perfect place if you are craving a hot plate of kochuri and potato curry in the evening.
Mohan Bhandar
Situated in Dharmatala's SN Banerjee wrote, this shop actually has a Bollywood connection. When Piku was being shot in the city, the legendary Amitabh Bachchan was a regular at the shop and loved their kochuris. Served with the staple potato curry, they also add their famous pickle and chutney.