5 grooming mistakes to avoid during monsoon

DEBOLINA ROY
Overlooking foot hygiene
Wearing wet shoes is another major mistake people make. It causes infections like athletes' feet as well as very bad foot odour. Choose comfortable and dry footwear when it rains.
Skipping sunscreen protection
It is one of the most common grooming mistakes to avoid in monsoon. Your skin can still suffer on gloomy days. UV rays can penetrate through thick clouds causing premature skin aging and other complications. Apply a lightweight, water resistant and broad-spectrum sunscreen.
Overusing hair styling products
Using thick pomades, oily hair products or heavy waxes will cause you nothing but frustration. It will weigh down your skin, cause hairs to stick together and immediately block your sensitive scalp's pores.
Neglecting regular beard and hair trims
Letting facial hair and hair strands grow freely in moist conditions results in frizziness. Hair strands tend to swell up fast because of the high humidity. Cutting one’s hair every two weeks maintains a clean professional appearance.
Ignoring acidic rainwater on skin
Letting dirty rainwater dry off on your face or skin leads to pimples. The rainwater contains atmospheric pollutants that irritate your skin barrier very badly. Cleanse your skin with a mild, purifying, non-comedogenic cleanser.