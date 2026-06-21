5 offbeat places in Uttarakhand for a monsoon trip

DEBOLINA ROY
Kakrighat
Peaceful riverside village on the Kosi River is a calm spiritual place to meditate. On the way to Ranikhet is where the famous Neem Karoli Baba Ashram is, where Swami Vivekananda had his own place of meditation.
Shitlakhet
It is situated 20 km from Ranikhet and is an ideal location for a digital detox. You can walk through the foggy pine woods where you will find the historic Katarmal Sun Temple.
Chaukori
This village has been totally encircled by lush green forests and grand Himalayas. The local tourists’ resting house provides a panorama view and turns out to be a colourful heaven.
Lohaghat
Famous for its haunted old hospital located atop Abbott Mount, this peaceful hill station has an atmosphere of eerie local legend. Its scenic beauty offers you an incredible place to stay in tranquil surroundings with breathtaking mountain scenery.
Shyamlatal
Located near a quaint, uncultivated natural lake, the site is simply idyllic for serene lakeside picnic outings. It provides tourists with an exceptional experience of rural mountain living which remains unspoiled by tourism in any form.