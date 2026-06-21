5 possible early symptoms of bipolar disorder and when to seek support

Bristi Dey
Bipolar disorder can be described as the mental health disorder which causes a person to experience extreme emotional highs and lows during a certain period of time. The mood shifts from extreme happiness called manic stage and then stoops to extreme sadness called depression. Here are ways to determine early onsets of bipolar.
Unusual changes in mood
If there are drastic changes in your mood from extremities, then it might be a good option to consult a therapist. The unusually elevated, energetic, or irritable moods that feel different from a person's typical behaviour, is what defines this disorder and requires one to seeks help.
Massive changes in sleep patterns
When the mood shifts from excessive energy of a manic phase to depressive stage, the body gives in and suddenly you feel tired. Sleeping much more than usual or struggling to get out of bed, can be a big sign.
Impulsivity
The sudden rise of impulsive decision making can be one of the signs. From excessive spending, reckless driving, to risky judgements and engaging in activities without fully considering the consequences, are the ones to be kept in check.
Difficulty in concentrating
We all struggle to concentrate at times but if the pattern continues it might be concerning. Due to the sudden burst of energy and restlessness, concentration can be compromised. In both the phases, people tend to lose focus.
Hallucination or severe death thoughts
We cannot control what our brain makes us think most of the time. But if triggering elements like death thoughts or intense hallucination cloud the mind, it is one of the major symptoms of Bipolar disorder.
Solution: What to do?
The first and most important step is to consult a qualified mental health professional. Even if you have the slightest concern or notice any of these unusual changes in your mood or behaviour, it’s best not to ignore it. Speaking to a specialist can help you understand what’s going on and get the right guidance. With proper evaluation, therapy, and prescribed medication if needed, the condition can be effectively managed.