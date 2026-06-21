5 smart ways to sneak in veggies if you're serving picky eaters

DEBOLINA ROY
Sweet treats with benefits
Use muffins, sweet breads and cookies as delicious ways to hide greens. Bake, cool and freeze these nutrient-rich foods so that you always have a way to have nutritious snacks after-office.
The camouflage technique
Finely chop and blend the veggies away from prying eyes. Through mixing these smooth components straight into favourite staples, you instantly boost your meals' value. It is one of the most clever cooking tips for picky eaters.
The cheesy cover up
Cheese can go a long way in covering up a multitude of sins associated with vegetables. The introduction of some delicious ingredients such as bacon, cream or melted cheese easily masks any bitter taste.
Rise and shine veggies
Include fresh veggies in your morning meals to create some tasty morning staples. These work very well in waffles, pancakes, and omelettes and make for an amazing way to start the day.
Play with your recipes
Make your meals fun and interactive. Using presentation techniques helps picky eaters try out new textures. When food is turned into fun shapes and designs, healthy eating becomes a wonderful, worry-free process.