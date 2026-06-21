5 throat-relieving drinks to sip for quick comfort this monsoon

DEBOLINA ROY
Herbal teas
Preparing chamomile, ginger, or peppermint tea instantly gives you comfort. The anti-inflammatory qualities of chamomile can help with swelling, while ginger and peppermint will help relieve congestion and provide relief for your sore throat.
Honey and lemon water
This honey and lemon concoction is as one of the classic throat-relieving drinks. Honey has been shown to have antibacterial properties that help fight bacteria, while lemons are a great source of Vitamin C which helps repair tissues and build up immunity.
Turmeric milk
Turmeric mixed with warm milk and black pepper is a soothing drink for monsoon. The curcumin in turmeric helps to support your immune system and make you less likely to get cold, flu or other respiratory diseases.
Cinnamon tea
Cinnamon tea is great for soothing sore throats. It has a high level of antioxidant and antibacterial properties and is also a great way to build your immunity system by treating inflammation and irritation.
Apple cider vinegar tonic
To prepare a natural remedy to eliminate bacteria, combine apple cider vinegar with honey, cayenne pepper, and warm water. The acidity of this tonic provides an environment unfavourable to the growth of bacteria, and the cayenne pepper has a warming effect on sore muscles.