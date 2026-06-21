5 times Kim Kardashian's platinum blonde hair broke the Internet

DEBOLINA ROY
The Marilyn Manifestation
Wearing an oversized pair of glasses and a sleek trench coat, Kim showed off her Marilyn Monroe-inspired tousled platinum bob. It offered a modern and contemporary twist, solidifying it as one of the most classic Kim Kardashian's signature platinum blonde hair moments.
The Gothic Couture Cascade
She wore a black gown from Balenciaga that was designed to look like an armour suit at the LACMA Art + Film Gala. Her platinum blonde hair fell to one side from the middle of her head in a saddle shape.
The Wet-Look Revolution
Arriving at the 2022 CFDA Awards wearing Dolce & Gabbana, she chose to style her platinum blonde hair with a wet look, slicking it back. By purposely showing her dark roots, she gave the red carpet an edgy and rebellious touch.
The Birthday Boudoir Waves
On her 42nd birthday, wearing a translucent white lace dress, Kim showed off her party look with flowing waves. This angelic look added an element of romantic elegance to her provocative outfit.
The Ethereal Artisanal Waves
At the 2024 Met Gala, the style mogul wore a metallic Maison Margiela gown along with old-school, beachy waves. The addition of the textured, tousled platinum hair created a beautiful contrast to her constructed silver corset.