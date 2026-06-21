5 ways to fix your heels during an emergency

Subhadrika Sen
The simplest way to fix a broken heel is to glue it together with a superglue.
Stop by at a stationery store for a cellotape and wrap it up tightly on your broken heels.
Another alternative would be using a duct tape or medical tape to fix the heel.
Always keep rubber bands in your pursue while wearing heels. in case of emergencies, tie it tightly around the broken part and you can make-do with it till you reach home.
In case your heels seem to have broken from the middle, then insert a nail on the bottom part and push the top part through.