Are you packing your lunch wrong? FSSAI shares 4 simple tips

DEBOLINA ROY
Wash, clean and dry before every use
Before filling an empty box, you should always wash, clean, and dry it completely. This simple prevention routine is an effective way to remove foodborne pathogens that could stubbornly remain and cause bad odour.
Utilize certified food-grade tiffin containers
Use food-safe containers made out of heavy glass, steel or certified food-grade plastic. It helps keep the food fresh and protects it from any harmful chemicals.
Secure tight-fitting and leak-proof lids
Remember to confirm that your containers have good lids before you leave. Once this is done, there will be no risk of spillage damaging valuable paperwork or electronic equipment.
Cool your warm food before packing
Avoid placing heated food directly into a sealed container without cooling it first. This will ensure that the food remains fresh throughout the day and prevents any bacteria from multiplying.