Erling Haaland’s Hermes collection includes rare Birkin gems

Atreyee Poddar
At this point, Erling Haaland’s relationship with Hermès deserves its own scouting report. The Manchester City superstar has built one of the most fascinating luxury bag collections in sports culture, turning the Birkin into an accessory for elite-athlete masculinity. The internet still acts shocked every time he walks through an airport with a crocodile leather holdall worth more than a London flat deposit, but honestly?
The Endless Road Birkin is one of the most visually distinctive bags in Erling’s orbit. It is a rare limited-edition piece featuring graphic equestrian-inspired artwork that looks like a gallery installation. On Erling, it somehow works perfectly. The bag feels futuristic, eccentric, slightly intimidating — basically the handbag equivalent of his playing style.
If there’s a leather that defines modern Hermès practicality, it’s Togo. The Black & Orange Togo Birkin in Erling’s collection is structured enough to look luxurious, durable enough to survive constant travel, and just loud enough thanks to the orange detailing. The black-and-orange combination also feels very minimally Scandinavian.
The Toile Birkin is one of Hermès’ smartest designs because it strips away some of the traditional heaviness associated with the bag. By combining leather trim with toile canvas, the silhouette becomes lighter, sportier, and more relaxed. It’s essentially the off-duty Birkin.
The multiple exterior compartments give it an almost tactical appearance, while the Togo leather keeps it unmistakably premium. Most celebrities would style this with runway looks and paparazzi theatrics. Erling pairs it with hoodies and the expression of a man who just scored three goals before lunch.
The HAC — or Haut à Courroies — is essentially the ancestor of the Birkin. Taller, sharper, and historically tied to equestrian travel, it predates the modern Birkin entirely. The Rock version adds a diagonal zip pocket and detachable pouch, giving it a slightly rebellious, contemporary edge. Erling carrying one proves that he is a true collector.