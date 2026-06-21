Fabrics you should never put in the dryer

Udisha
Wool and cashmere
These fabrics are made from natural animal fibres and can easily shrink when it comes in contact with heat. Air-drying wool or cashmere garments is better because the dryer will make it coarse as well.
Silk and lace
Extremely delicate, silk and lace are luxurious fabrics that are prone to tear. Putting them in the dryer can ruin the texture and shine of the fabrics.
Leather, suede and faux leather
Leather, whether real or faux and suede are extremely delicate as well and can crack or melt when they come in contact with the high heat in the dryer. Such fabrics should ideally be dry-cleaned.
Spandex and elastic
Your swimsuits and gym clothes are mostly made of spandex and elastic which is not heat-friendly. The dryer heat can ruin the elasticity of the fabrics and stretch them out, damaging them permanently.
Velvet and rayon
Rayon is semi-synthetic fibre that can easily shrink several sizes due to heat. Velvet, known for its rich texture can also lose its gloss and shine when put in the dryer.