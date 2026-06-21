How to keep your white bags clean?

Udisha
Apply a protective shield
It is always best to be prepared beforehand, especially when you have a white bag. To protect your bag from stains, spray it with a stain protector that suits the material. This makes it easier to clean, keeping your white bag safe.
Clean daily
Don't let the dirt build up on your white bag. Keep a set of alcohol-free wet wipes to wipe your bag everyday after use to make sure it keeps clean and the grime cannot settle.
Keep it away from colours
Make sure to never carry your white bag with bright-coloured clothes that can rub off onto the bag. Some clothes have dyes that can easily get transferred and if you are not careful, it can ruin your bag.
Proper storage
Storing your white bag safely is very important. Ideally, keep the bag inside a cotton bag to prevent yellowing. Store it in a cool, dark place so that it is away from direct sunlight.