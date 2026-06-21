How to protect your hair if you are heat styling a lot

Udisha
Use a heat protectant
Never miss the heat protectant spray whenever you are heat styling. These sprays help protect your hair from getting fried.
Use low heat
Never use your heat tools in full force and keep them below 180°C. Using high heat can cause permanent damage and lower heat poses significantly less risk.
Dry your hair
Using heat tools while your hair is wet can easily fry your hair. Always make sure your hair is absolutely dry before heat styling.
Deep condition weekly
Take good care of your hair if you are heat styling your hair regularly. Use a rich hair mask at least once every week so that the moisture is restored and your hair strength is as good as new.